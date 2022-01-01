THERE IS AN EXPECTED POTENTIAL OF MORE THAN USD 200 BN WITHIN SMART MANUFACTURING ECOSYSTEM; DIGITAL TWIN ACCOUNTS MORE THAN 20% SHARE BY 2027 AND WILL BE MOST DISCUSSED TECHNOLOGY IN 2022 AND IN COMING FUTURE
SMART MANUFACTURING MARKET IS ESTIMATED TO GROW AT A CAGR OF more than 19% IN THE next 5-6 YEARS, DRIVEN BY rising popularity of enabling TECHNOLOGIES and positive impact of COVID-19 ACROSS various INDUSTRIAL
There is an expected potential of more than USD 200 Bn WITHIN SMART MANUFACTURING ecosystem; Digital Twin accounts more than 20% share by 2027 and will be most discussed technology in 2022 and in coming future
Automotive & Aerospace are most lucrative industries in terms of implementation of enabling technology in smart manufacturing market; Collectively accounts an opportunity of more than USD 65 billion by 2027
ADDITIONALLY, WE HAVE ASSISTED A HOST OF smart manufacturing technology PLAYERS to TAP HIGH GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS EMERGING END-USERS, GEOGRAPHIES & COMPETITION
WHY DO COMPANIES NEED HELP TO GROW?
ABSENCE OF ORIGINAL RESEARCH:
Complex and overlapping markets of different emerging technology and its application in industries, hence difficult to calculate market potential and TAM
Insufficient secondary research for strategic decisions
INTELLIGENCE IS NOT DEMOCRATISED:
Client unmet needs need to be understood by all market facing team for new product development and vendor selection.
Bleak knowledge about upcoming innovative technologies and growing industry application such as aerospace, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and others
GROWTH PROGRAM DESIGN AND EXECUTION:
Clarity on knowledge, practice and use case of newer technology in terms of competitive intelligence, pricing and product features
SOME UNKNOWNS & ADJACENCIES
Adoption levels of newer enabling technologies is low. However, slowly it is being implemented at various industries; both as green and brown field projects. Before COVID-19 implementation of enabling technology was just a pilot project but after that it has become a mandatory technology to be implemented in the factory shop floor.
Increase focus on monitoring using various technology and equipment is driving the market
Markets such as Digital Twin, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Sensors and 3D Printing are in huge demand in the ecosystem of smart manufacturing
Most of the demand for the implementation of newer enabling technologies is expected to APAC region
GROWTH PROBLEMS ENCOUNTERED BY Smart Manufacturing COMPANIES
Customer prioritization and assessing unmet needs:
What are the disruptions in our clients’ businesses? How can we support them for our own growth?
Who are the most potential customers going forward? Should we prioritize Automotive, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Semiconductor, and Aerospace companies?
What are the key unmet needs of customers? Who are the key stakeholders in different technologies? Do vendor selection criteria differ by technologies? Which new product features should be added to the existing products?
Where to Play:
Which industry and technologies should we focus on? Should it be Digital Twin, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Sensors and 3D Printing or any other?
Which regions should we place our bets on? Should we continue with developed countries or do developing countries offer more growth opportunities?
Building a compelling Right to Win (RTW):
For M&A, which are the right targets for us? Should we target Digital Twin, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Sensors and 3D Printing companies? Should we acquire start-up, or enter new markets directly or enter through partners?
How can we differentiate from top players? What is their right-to-win vs ours?
OBSTACLES TO GROWTH FOR CURRENT PLAYERS
Not able to keep pace with fast evolving new technologies and changing industries ecosystem
Many start-ups and emerging companies are eating up market share of established companies
Limited clarity on relevant vs redundant technologies for the future
Unclear picture about the regulatory, standards, taxation and government funding scenario
KEY UNCERTAINTIES/ PERSPECTIVES WHICH INDUSTRY LEADERS SEEK ANSWERS TO:
KEY QUESTIONS OF Smart Manufacturing COMPANIES
Which enabling technology will be relevant and redundant in the next 5 years?
Do we need a dedicated expertise/skill to operate these technologies?
What are those ideal features which should be present in these newer technologies?
What regulatory policies, funding, and taxation can help strategize and achieve higher sales?
What are the different use case across industry vertical which will helps in wining the larger share of the market?
KEY QUESTIONS OF COMPANIES IN ADJACENT MARKETS
What are the regulations surrounding industrial security?
What are the trend in the ecosystem of 5G implementation which may impact the future growth of smart manufacturing market?
How are companies handling industrial data security?
How are companies handling software and service-related requirement at the manufacturing ecosystem?
LEADERS ACROSS VARIOUS FUNCTIONS IN Smart Manufacturing COMPANIES NEED HELP IN TACKLING BELOW INTERCONNECTED REVENUE RELATED PROBLEMS (1)
LEADERS ACROSS VARIOUS FUNCTIONS IN Smart Manufacturing COMPANIES NEED HELP IN TACKLING BELOW INTERCONNECTED REVENUE RELATED PROBLEMS (2)
LEADERS ACROSS VARIOUS FUNCTIONS IN Smart Manufacturing COMPANIES NEED HELP IN TACKLING BELOW INTERCONNECTED REVENUE RELATED PROBLEMS (3)
What is driving change in your business
Product life cycles getting shorter.
Ecosystems getting converged.
Newer technologies and new use-cases disrupting.
New markets, new geographies, new clients, competition and partners.
Are changes only impacting you or your clients and their clients as well?
REVENUE IMPACT STORY OF LEADING ORGANIZATIONS ENTERING THE Smart Manufacturing MARKET
for A multinational corporation and a leader in smart manufacturing technology markets, we helped client to accelerate market capture by 5-6 months IN AI in Manufacturing MARKET
MNM PROVIDED CONSULTATION TO AN AR/VR EQUIPMENT START-UP TO ASSESS THE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRIES MARKET SCENARIO THAT COULD INCREASE THEIR REVENUE BY >USD 50 MILLION IN 5 YEARS
MNM PROVIDED DETAIL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS OF DIGITAL TWIN IN MIDDLE EAST REGION THAT COULD HELP CLIENT FETCH REVENUE TARGETS OF >USD 70 MILLION IN NEXT 5-6 YEARS
FOR A ROBOTICS COMPANY, MNM HELPED THE CLIENT IN IDENTIFYING AN OPPORTUNITY OF >US$ 90 MILLION IN 4-5 YEARS IN MANUFACTURING ECOSYSTEM IN SOUTH AMERICA ACROSS INDUSTRY VERTICAL
INDICATIVE LIST OF OTHER PROJECTS EXECUTED FOR Smart Manufacturing COMPANIES:
STUDY
Digital Twin
AI in Manufacturing
Collaborative Robot
IoT Sensors
3D Printing
Smart Manufacturing Platform
Warehouse Management System
Warehouse Robotics
Industrial Robotics
Plant Asset Management
3D Machine Vision
Manufacturing Execution System
SCADA
3D Scanner
ASRS
Machine Condition Monitoring
Industrial Safety
System Integrator
Industrial PC
Industrial Services
Industrial Automation Market in Middle East and Africa
Industrial Cybersecurity Market in Mining
SCADA Market in APAC
Robots End Effector Market
Vibration Monitoring Market in Mining Industry
Digital Twin Market in Saudi Arabia
Opportunity Analysis of IoT in Food and Beverage Industry in India
Wireless Sensor Market
Opportunity of Battery Technology in Manufacturing Industries
Opportunity for Artificial Intelligence in Automotive
WE HAVE A COMPREHENSIVE UNDERSTANDING OF SMART MANUFACTURING ECOSYSTEM WHICH IMPACT VARIOUS TRADITIONAL AND ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES AND INDUSTRY VERTICALS
INCREASING emphasis on automation and data driven manufacturing across various industry is expected to create huge opportunity in the ecosystem of smart manufacturing Market
CLIENT TESTIMONIALS
Smart Manufacturing COMPANIES
Leading Technology provider of Smart Manufacturing Ecosystem
VP - Product Development
MarketsandMarkets response is quick. Their attitude is flexible and positive. Analyst insight are globally considered and significant. Clinet service team quickly respond to our inquiry and demand. Their wide range of global survey helps us make our strategic plan.
We hope KS will be easier to search for a report.
Leading Industrial Sensor provider for Manufacturing Ecosystem
Director - Marketing
MarketsandMarkets offers a unique combination of expertise and dedicated engagement model. The analyst and clinet servicing team at MnM is extremely supportive and flexible, the analytical capability are commendable. The business insights were very detailed and aligned well with our expectation. We were thoroughly impressed with their approach and continue to partner on revenue impact.
