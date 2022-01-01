DISRUPTION  DIGITAL TWIN IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE NEW REVENUE STREAMS AS IT COMES ACROSS ALL THE INDUSTRIES .CREATING AN OPPORTUNITY OF MORE THAN USD 40 BN BY 2027





Digital Twin is EXPECTED TO Generate NEW REVENUE STREAMS as it comes across all the industries .creating an opportunity of more than USD 40 Bn by 2027 Technological innovation and support by the government initiative is expected to create huge opportunity for the adoption of smart manufacturing system across different region and countries

TOP Smart Manufacturing GROWTH STORIES HOW MARKETSANDMARKETS HELPED A ROBOTICS COMPANY CLIENT IN IDENTIFYING AN OPPORTUNITY OF >US$ 90 MILLION IN 4-5 YEARS IN MANUFACTURING ECOSYSTEM IN SOUTH AMERICA ACROSS INDUSTRY VERTICAL Download PDF MARKETSANDMARKETS PROVIDED CONSULTATION TO AN AR/VR EQUIPMENT START-UP TO ASSESS THE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRIES MARKET SCENARIO THAT COULD INCREASE THEIR REVENUE BY >USD 50 MILLION IN 5 YEARS Download PDF MARKETSANDMARKETS PROVIDED DETAIL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS OF DIGITAL TWIN IN MIDDLE EAST REGION THAT COULD HELP CLIENT FETCH REVENUE TARGETS OF >USD 70 MILLION IN NEXT 5-6 YEARS Download PDF

THERE IS AN EXPECTED POTENTIAL OF MORE THAN USD 200 BN WITHIN SMART MANUFACTURING ECOSYSTEM; DIGITAL TWIN ACCOUNTS MORE THAN 20% SHARE BY 2027 AND WILL BE MOST DISCUSSED TECHNOLOGY IN 2022 AND IN COMING FUTURE



SMART MANUFACTURING MARKET IS ESTIMATED TO GROW AT A CAGR OF more than 19% IN THE next 5-6 YEARS, DRIVEN BY rising popularity of enabling TECHNOLOGIES and positive impact of COVID-19 ACROSS various INDUSTRIAL There is an expected potential of more than USD 200 Bn WITHIN SMART MANUFACTURING ecosystem; Digital Twin accounts more than 20% share by 2027 and will be most discussed technology in 2022 and in coming future Automotive & Aerospace are most lucrative industries in terms of implementation of enabling technology in smart manufacturing market; Collectively accounts an opportunity of more than USD 65 billion by 2027 Request Free Assessment Of How Revenue Shifts Is Likely To Impact Your Business..

ADDITIONALLY, WE HAVE ASSISTED A HOST OF smart manufacturing technology PLAYERS to TAP HIGH GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS EMERGING END-USERS, GEOGRAPHIES & COMPETITION See what is impacting your business in less than 10 minutes. Request Free Demo Now

WHY DO COMPANIES NEED HELP TO GROW? ABSENCE OF ORIGINAL RESEARCH: Complex and overlapping markets of different emerging technology and its application in industries, hence difficult to calculate market potential and TAM

Insufficient secondary research for strategic decisions INTELLIGENCE IS NOT DEMOCRATISED: Client unmet needs need to be understood by all market facing team for new product development and vendor selection.

Bleak knowledge about upcoming innovative technologies and growing industry application such as aerospace, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and others GROWTH PROGRAM DESIGN AND EXECUTION: Clarity on knowledge, practice and use case of newer technology in terms of competitive intelligence, pricing and product features

SOME UNKNOWNS & ADJACENCIES Adoption levels of newer enabling technologies is low. However, slowly it is being implemented at various industries; both as green and brown field projects. Before COVID-19 implementation of enabling technology was just a pilot project but after that it has become a mandatory technology to be implemented in the factory shop floor.

Increase focus on monitoring using various technology and equipment is driving the market

Markets such as Digital Twin, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Sensors and 3D Printing are in huge demand in the ecosystem of smart manufacturing

Most of the demand for the implementation of newer enabling technologies is expected to APAC region

GROWTH PROBLEMS ENCOUNTERED BY Smart Manufacturing COMPANIES Customer prioritization and assessing unmet needs: What are the disruptions in our clients’ businesses? How can we support them for our own growth? Who are the most potential customers going forward? Should we prioritize Automotive, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Semiconductor, and Aerospace companies? What are the key unmet needs of customers? Who are the key stakeholders in different technologies? Do vendor selection criteria differ by technologies? Which new product features should be added to the existing products? Where to Play: Which industry and technologies should we focus on? Should it be Digital Twin, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Sensors and 3D Printing or any other? Which regions should we place our bets on? Should we continue with developed countries or do developing countries offer more growth opportunities? Building a compelling Right to Win (RTW): For M&A, which are the right targets for us? Should we target Digital Twin, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Sensors and 3D Printing companies? Should we acquire start-up, or enter new markets directly or enter through partners? How can we differentiate from top players? What is their right-to-win vs ours?

OBSTACLES TO GROWTH FOR CURRENT PLAYERS Not able to keep pace with fast evolving new technologies and changing industries ecosystem Many start-ups and emerging companies are eating up market share of established companies Limited clarity on relevant vs redundant technologies for the future Unclear picture about the regulatory, standards, taxation and government funding scenario

KEY UNCERTAINTIES/ PERSPECTIVES WHICH INDUSTRY LEADERS SEEK ANSWERS TO:

KEY QUESTIONS OF Smart Manufacturing COMPANIES Which enabling technology will be relevant and redundant in the next 5 years?

Do we need a dedicated expertise/skill to operate these technologies?

What are those ideal features which should be present in these newer technologies?

What regulatory policies, funding, and taxation can help strategize and achieve higher sales?

What are the different use case across industry vertical which will helps in wining the larger share of the market? KEY QUESTIONS OF COMPANIES IN ADJACENT MARKETS What are the regulations surrounding industrial security?

What are the trend in the ecosystem of 5G implementation which may impact the future growth of smart manufacturing market?

How are companies handling industrial data security?

How are companies handling software and service-related requirement at the manufacturing ecosystem?





LEADERS ACROSS VARIOUS FUNCTIONS IN Smart Manufacturing COMPANIES NEED HELP IN TACKLING BELOW INTERCONNECTED REVENUE RELATED PROBLEMS (1) LEADERS ACROSS VARIOUS FUNCTIONS IN Smart Manufacturing COMPANIES NEED HELP IN TACKLING BELOW INTERCONNECTED REVENUE RELATED PROBLEMS (2) LEADERS ACROSS VARIOUS FUNCTIONS IN Smart Manufacturing COMPANIES NEED HELP IN TACKLING BELOW INTERCONNECTED REVENUE RELATED PROBLEMS (3)

What is driving change

in your business Product life cycles getting shorter.

Ecosystems getting converged.

Newer technologies and new use-cases disrupting.

New markets, new geographies, new clients, competition and partners. Are changes only impacting you or your clients and their clients as well? Request Trial The trial will be a guided tour by our representative to help you discover the shift in revenue sources of your clients and clients' clients that will impact your revenue. This is your opportunity to unlock the research IP worth $100 million

REVENUE IMPACT STORY OF LEADING ORGANIZATIONS ENTERING THE Smart Manufacturing MARKET





for A multinational corporation and a leader in smart manufacturing technology markets, we helped client to accelerate market capture by 5-6 months IN AI in Manufacturing MARKET MNM PROVIDED CONSULTATION TO AN AR/VR EQUIPMENT START-UP TO ASSESS THE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRIES MARKET SCENARIO THAT COULD INCREASE THEIR REVENUE BY >USD 50 MILLION IN 5 YEARS MNM PROVIDED DETAIL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS OF DIGITAL TWIN IN MIDDLE EAST REGION THAT COULD HELP CLIENT FETCH REVENUE TARGETS OF >USD 70 MILLION IN NEXT 5-6 YEARS FOR A ROBOTICS COMPANY, MNM HELPED THE CLIENT IN IDENTIFYING AN OPPORTUNITY OF >US$ 90 MILLION IN 4-5 YEARS IN MANUFACTURING ECOSYSTEM IN SOUTH AMERICA ACROSS INDUSTRY VERTICAL Download PDF

OTHER KEY REVENUE IMPACT STORIES

THE FOCUS OF MNM RESEARCH IS ON HIGH-GROWTH MARKETS AND EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES, WHICH WILL BECOME ~80% OF THE REVENUES OF smart manufacturing PLAYERS IN THE NEXT 510 YEARS

INDICATIVE LIST OF OTHER PROJECTS EXECUTED FOR Smart Manufacturing COMPANIES:

STUDY Digital Twin

AI in Manufacturing

Collaborative Robot

IoT Sensors

3D Printing

Smart Manufacturing Platform

Warehouse Management System

Warehouse Robotics

Industrial Robotics

Plant Asset Management 3D Machine Vision

Manufacturing Execution System

SCADA

3D Scanner

ASRS

Machine Condition Monitoring

Industrial Safety

System Integrator

Industrial PC

Industrial Services Industrial Automation Market in Middle East and Africa

Industrial Cybersecurity Market in Mining

SCADA Market in APAC

Robots End Effector Market

Vibration Monitoring Market in Mining Industry

Digital Twin Market in Saudi Arabia

Opportunity Analysis of IoT in Food and Beverage Industry in India

Wireless Sensor Market

Opportunity of Battery Technology in Manufacturing Industries

Opportunity for Artificial Intelligence in Automotive

WE HAVE A COMPREHENSIVE UNDERSTANDING OF SMART MANUFACTURING ECOSYSTEM WHICH IMPACT VARIOUS TRADITIONAL AND ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES AND INDUSTRY VERTICALS





WE HAVE A COMPREHENSIVE UNDERSTANDING OF SMART MANUFACTURING ECOSYSTEM WHICH IMPACT VARIOUS TRADITIONAL AND ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES AND INDUSTRY VERTICALS INCREASING emphasis on automation and data driven manufacturing across various industry is expected to create huge opportunity in the ecosystem of smart manufacturing Market

Find blind spots

impacting you and

your clients Let our Analysts find blind spots in your revenue decisions because of inter-connected unknowns impacting your Clients, Clients' clients, Vendors, Vendors' vendors. Request FREE Trial Today!

CLIENT TESTIMONIALS

Smart Manufacturing COMPANIES

Leading Technology provider of Smart Manufacturing Ecosystem VP - Product Development MarketsandMarkets response is quick. Their attitude is flexible and positive. Analyst insight are globally considered and significant. Clinet service team quickly respond to our inquiry and demand. Their wide range of global survey helps us make our strategic plan.



We hope KS will be easier to search for a report.

Leading Industrial Sensor provider for Manufacturing Ecosystem Director - Marketing MarketsandMarkets offers a unique combination of expertise and dedicated engagement model. The analyst and clinet servicing team at MnM is extremely supportive and flexible, the analytical capability are commendable. The business insights were very detailed and aligned well with our expectation. We were thoroughly impressed with their approach and continue to partner on revenue impact.