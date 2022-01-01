Leading IT Company in US

The research and discussions with the MarketsandMarkets™ team were insightful and influential towards driving our team's strategic direction. After engaging with the analyst team, we were able to have focused use cases, a targeted market segment, and strategic partners to consider as part of our GTM. The insights shared by MarketsandMarkets™ captured some useful information that we could leverage to develop our point of view for the next steps. The market reports were a great start for the project, but the analyst hours made a rough diamond turn into a polished gem of a project