THERE IS ~USD 2,760 BN POTENTIAL WITHIN Artificial Intelligence, FOR EVERY AI Solution Provider
AI MARKET IS ESTIMATED TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 38-40% IN THE COMING 5 YEARS, COMPELLED BY technological shift towards data-driven AI, AI-Driven Automation AND APPLICATIONS, increased investments in AI AND start-ups
Artificial Intelligence MARKET REPRESENTS AN OPPORTUNITY WORTH USD 2,760-2,846 MN FOR EVERY AI Solution Provider
SIMILARLY, ADJACENT MARKETS HOLD A POTENTIAL OF OVER USD 3,100 MILLION FOR EVERY AI COMPANY COMING FROM INDUSTRY/THEME-BASED SOLUTIONS - BEHAVIORAL INTELLIGENCE, REAL-TIME CONTINUOUS INTELLIGENCE, EDGE INTELLIGENCE, LOCATION INTELLIGENCE
ABSENCE OF ORIGINAL RESEARCH:
Complex and overlapping markets for AI technologies, hence difficult to calculate market potential and TAM
Insufficient secondary research for strategic decisions
INTELLIGENCE IS NOT DEMOCRATISED:
Client unmet needs need to be understood by all market facing employees for new product development and vendor selection.
Bleak knowledge about upcoming technologies and growing applications such as federated learning and enterprise native AI applications
GROWTH PROGRAM DESIGN AND EXECUTION:
Lack of GTM knowledge and practice in competitive intel, pricing and product features
SOME UNKNOWNS & ADJACENCIES
Organizations such as Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, and Google are leading the deployment of ML for analyzing and understanding user activities and preferences to recommend and sell products.
Availability of multilingual support, API integrations, and associated services are expected to create opportunities for NLP. With increasing amount of text data being generated and need to make sense of it across various industry verticals, NLP finds a growing implementation across end users of AI.
Computer vision is playing a significant role in semi-autonomous and autonomous cars in interpreting hand gestures/signals. It is also used for monitoring crop health and nutrition deficiency in agriculture.
Emerging adjacent market themes such as Location Intelligence, Real-Time Continuous Intelligence, Edge Intelligence, and Behavioral Intelligence provide immense growth opportunities owing to generation of huge data demanding quicker analysis.
GROWTH PROBLEMS ENCOUNTERED BY artificial intelligence COMPANIES
Customer prioritization and assessing unmet needs:
What are the disruptions in our clients' businesses? How can we support them for our own growth?
Who are the most potential customers going forward? Should we prioritize healthcare over retail or manufacturing companies?
What are the key unmet needs of customers? Who are the key stakeholders in different settings? Do vendor selection criteria differ by settings? Which new product features should be added to the existing products?
Where to Play:
Which technologies should we focus on? Should it be NLP, ML, Computer Vision, or any other?
Which regions should we place our bets on? Should we continue with developed countries or do developing countries offer more growth opportunities?
Building a compelling Right to Win (RTW):
For M&A, which are the right targets for us? Should we target horizontal AI companies or vertical AI companies? Should we enter new markets directly or through partners?
How can we differentiate from top players? What is their right-to-win vs ours?
OBSTACLES TO GROWTH FOR CURRENT PLAYERS
Not able to keep pace with fast evolving AI industry - New applications and use cases are emerging leading to new technological complexities
Many start-ups and emerging companies eating up market share of established companies
Limited clarity on unmet needs, hence requirements for product features
Limited clarity on relevant vs redundant AI services for the future
Unclear picture about the regulatory scenario
KEY UNCERTAINTIES/ PERSPECTIVES WHICH INDUSTRY LEADERS SEEK ANSWERS TO:
KEY QUESTIONS OF AI COMPANIES
What are the top 10 revenue growth opportunities for artificial intelligence ecosystem participants over the next 5 years? Which markets, technologies, customer segments are the most attractive to place bets?
Machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision - which technology will be widely adopted in future? Which AI applications/use cases will be relevant and redundant in the next 5 years?
What are the customer unmet needs/ buying preferences? What are the key customer challenges/ pain points?
Build a deeper understanding of peers/competition and gaps in their roadmap towards new revenue sources?
KEY QUESTIONS OF COMPANIES IN ADJACENT MARKET
What are the regulations surrounding data privacy and security?
Which machine learning approaches can be used to address data limitations so that AI models do not lead to misleading insights or faulty predictions?
How are companies handling machine bias?
What will be the impact of Cloud, IoT, Cyber security on AI market?
Product life cycles getting shorter.
Ecosystems getting converged.
Newer technologies and new use-cases disrupting.
New markets, new geographies, new clients, competition and partners.
Are changes only impacting you or your clients and their clients as well?
RI STORY ON A LEADING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY TO TAP INTO AI MARKET
MarketsandMarkets™ ASSISTED A USD 146 BILLION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY FIND NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA REGION TO CREATE USD 250-300 MILLION REVENUE IMPACT
WE IDENTIFIED ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM AS ONE OF THE ATTRACTIVE, RAPIDLY GROWING MARKET IN KSA. NUMEROUS DRIVERS IN THE BUSINESS OFFERED USD 9-12 MILLION INCREMENTAL REVENUE TO THE CLIENT
MarketsandMarkets™ RESEARCH FOCUSES ON HIGH GROWTH & NICHE MARKETS - such as INTELLIGENT VIRTUAL ASSISTANTS, SPEECH AND VOICE RECOGNITION, COGNITIVE ANALYTICS, CONVERSATIONAL AI AND RELATED MARKETS
MarketsandMarkets™ COVERAGE OF HIGH GROWTH NICHE MARKETS RELEVANT TO AI
INDICATIVE LIST OF OTHER PROJECTS EXECUTED FOR AI COMPANIES:
STUDY
Speech-to-text (STT) Vendor Comparison
Decision AI Use Case Identification
Native AI Apps Market Assessment
AI Voices in Gaming
Contact Center AI Growth Opportunities
Text-to-Speech in Audiobooks
Partner Identification - IoT System Integration Market
Deep Dive - Opportunity analysis for top technologies in Middle East and Africa
Deep Dive - Workplace Safety
Deep Dive - Public Safety
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: SEGMENTS COMPRISING THE ECOSYSTEM
