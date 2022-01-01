USD 250 BN OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY IS OPENING UP IN SENSOR INDUSTRY

TOP Sensors Technology Market GROWTH STORIES

MNM provided consultation to AUGMENTED REALITY EQUIPMENT START-UP to increase revenue by USD 50 MN in 5 years. We helped them prioritise countries, sensor eco-system market data which wasnt readily available in certain countries.
MNM helped a retail giant FETCH REVENUE TARGETS OF >USD 100 MILLION IN 5 YEARS. We helped them assess potential of smart sensors in retail market
Sensor technology MARKET IS ESTIMATED TO GROW AT A HEALTHY CAGR OF 8-10% IN THE COMING 5 YEARS, DRIVEN BY rising popularity of iot and connected devices and growing applications in precision agriculture and robotics

ADDITIONALLY, WE HAVE ASSISTED A HOST OF smart sensor technology PLAYERS to TAP HIGH GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS EMERGING END-USERS, GEOGRAPHIES & COMPETITION

WHY DO COMPANIES NEED HELP TO GROW?

ABSENCE OF ORIGINAL RESEARCH:

  • Complex and overlapping markets for library prep and target enrichment kits, hence difficult to calculate market potential and TAM
  • Insufficient secondary research for strategic decisions

INTELLIGENCE IS NOT DEMOCRATISED:

  • Client unmet needs need to be understood by all market facing employees for new product development and vendor selection.
  • Bleak knowledge about upcoming technologies and growing applications such as consumer electronics and healthcare applications

MARKET PRIORITIZATION:

  • Lack of sensor technology knowledge and practice in competitive intel, pricing and product features, especially in sensors

SOME UNKNOWNS & ADJACENCIES

  • Adoption levels of automation in sensors is low. Currently it ranges between 30-40% globally, however, in developed countries it is approaching 50%. As automation reduces TAT, helps in minimization of errors and provides reproducible results, it is largely used in consumer electronics and healthcare applications
  • Increasing focus on personalized health tracking drive the sensors in wearables market
  • Markets such as sensors in healthcare, sensors in automotive, and sensors in manufacturing provide immense growth opportunities owing to rising popularity of IoT and connected devices
  • In target enrichment, developed countries use compact devices are mostly preferred

GROWTH PROBLEMS ENCOUNTERED BY Sensors Technology Market COMPANIES

Customer prioritization and assessing unmet needs:

  1. What are the disruptions in our clients’ businesses? How can we support them for our own growth?
  2. Who are the most potential customers going forward? Should we prioritize consumer electronics, healthcare, enterprise & industrial applications or aerospace & defense companies?
  3. What are the key unmet needs of customers? Who are the key stakeholders in different settings? Do vendor selection criteria differ by settings? Which new product features should be added to the existing products?

Where to Play:

  1. Which applications and technologies should we focus on? Should it be AR/VR, Precision Agriculture, Manufacturing, Commercial Electronics, or any other?
  2. Which regions should we place our bets on? Should we continue with developed countries or do developing countries offer more growth opportunities?

Building a compelling Right to Win (RTW):

  1. For M&A, which are the right targets for us? Should we target AR/VR, Precision Agriculture, Manufacturing, Commercial Electronics, or any other? Should we enter new markets directly or through partners?
  2. How can we differentiate from top players? What is their right-to-win vs ours?

OBSTACLES TO GROWTH FOR CURRENT PLAYERS

  1. Not able to keep pace with fast evolving sensor industry – New technologies are emerging leading to decreasing cost of devices
  2. Many start-ups and emerging companies eating up market share of established companies
  3. Limited clarity on unmet needs, hence requirements for product features
  4. Limited clarity on relevant vs redundant sensor devices for the future
  5. Unclear picture about the regulatory and reimbursement scenario

KEY UNCERTAINTIES/ PERSPECTIVES WHICH INDUSTRY LEADERS SEEK ANSWERS TO:

KEY QUESTIONS OF Sensors Technology Market COMPANIES

  • Which sensor technology will be relevant and redundant in the next 5 years?
  • Can smart sensor devices become affordable?
  • How can companies optimize the manufacturing processes to be more agile and efficient to achieve a more features which higher efficiency?
  • What regulatory policies can help strategize and achieve higher sales?
  • What can be done to increase the awareness of smart sensor devices in healthcare applications?

KEY QUESTIONS OF COMPANIES IN ADJACENT MARKETS

  • What are the regulations surrounding data privacy and security?
  • Which machine learning approaches can be used to address data limitations so that AI models do not lead to misleading insights or faulty predictions?
  • How are companies handling machine bias?
  • When can a 100% AI integration into smart sensor devices be expected?
  • What will be the impact of automation on smart sensor market?

What is driving change
in your business

  • Product life cycles getting shorter.
  • Ecosystems getting converged.
  • Newer technologies and new use-cases disrupting.
  • New markets, new geographies, new clients, competition and partners.

Are changes only impacting you or your clients and their clients as well?

REVENUE IMPACT STORY OF LEADING ORGANIZATIONS ENTERING THE Sensors Technology Market MARKET
OTHER KEY REVENUE IMPACT STORIES

THE FOCUS OF MNM RESEARCH IS ON HIGH-GROWTH MARKETS AND EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES, WHICH WILL BECOME 80% OF THE REVENUES OF sensor PLAYERS FROM the ECOSYSTEM IN THE NEXT 510 YEARS

INDICATIVE LIST OF OTHER PROJECTS EXECUTED FOR Sensors Technology Market COMPANIES:

 
  • IoT Sensors Market
  • Wireless Connectivity Market
  • Industry 4.0 Market
  • Connected Car Market
  • Wireless Devices Market
  • Medical Electronics Market

 

We UNDERSTAND THE ECOSYSTEM OF sensor TECHNOLOGY AND HAS RESEARCH COVERAGE ACROSS THE ECOSYSTEM

CLIENT TESTIMONIALS

Sensors Technology Market COMPANIES

TETSUYA OHHIRA,

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAER-TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS,

NIKON CORPORATION

MarketsandMarkets response is quick. Their attitude is flexible and positive. Analyst insights are globally consiered and significant. Client Services quickly respond to our inquiry and demant. Their wide range of global surveys help us make our strategic plan.
We hope Knowledge Store will be easier to search for a report.

VP - MARKETING & BISINESS DEVELOPMENT,

LEADING PROVIDER OF PROCESS CONTROL SOLUTIONS,

WE engaged with MarketsandMarkets ona study to perform and analysis and recommedd a GO-TO-Market strategy for metrology and process controll in the semiconductor market. The study was tailored to our targets and needs with well-defined milestones, Our overall experience with the MarketsandMarkets team was very good throughout the project in all aspects in including the analysis methodologies used, the quality and depth of primary and secondary data sets, the professionalism and flexibility of the team and the ability to meet the target sehedule and mlestoones. We want to thank MarketsandMarkets team for a job well done.

